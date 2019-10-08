iOS 13 and iPadOS users are randomly seeing an iTunes Store error message

A sizeable number of iPhone, iPod touch and iPad users are experiencing an issue with some Apple services at the moment. More specifically, there are some reports about an unknown message that has appeared on iOS 13 and iPadOS. The iTunes Store error simply pops up on the screen unexpectedly and for several times.

The error message contains the following message: “The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later.” Despite mentioning the iTunes Store, the error almost always occurs when the user tries to open any application installed on the device.

It’s not clear exactly how many people this is affecting, but there is a huge number of complaints on Twitter to the Apple Support account on the subject. Apple has not commented on the issue, as the Apple Support system status page currently reports all services as ‘available’.

Have you been affected by the problem? Let us know down in the comments.

