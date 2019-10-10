Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Using Apple Watch Series 4 with an older iPhone? There’s a software update for you
- Apple Arcade continues to expand with upcoming ‘Crossy Road Castle’ game
- Protest app again banned in Hong Kong in 2nd U-turn by Apple
- Apple removes ‘Quartz’ news app from Chinese App Store
- Chinese state media warns Apple over Hong Kong protest app
- Opinion: Apple’s relationship with China is turning into a massive liability
- macOS Catalina: Hands-on with the top new features and changes for Mac [Video]
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 8: Apple Watch routines with David Sparks and Clayton Morris
