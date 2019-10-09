9to5Mac Watch Time episode 8: Apple Watch routines with David Sparks and Clayton Morris

David Sparks and Clayton Morris join Zac to talk about Activity Sharing Competitions, exercising as a family, HIIT workouts, interesting ways to capture ideas on the Apple Watch, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Links discussed in this episode:
- MacSparky.com
- Share your Activity and compete with friends with your Apple Watch
- Workout types on Apple Watch
- Use the Dock on your Apple Watch
- OrangeTheory Fitness
- Drafts
- OmniFocus
- JustPressRecord
- Shortcuts Field Guide
- Mac Power Users #447: Workflows with Zac Hall
- Learn.MacSparky.com
- How to stop Now Playing and audio apps from automatically opening on Apple Watch
- Geneva Moon is a standalone Apple Watch app with an astronomically accurate lunar complication
- Investing in Real Estate podcast
- Morris Invest YouTube
