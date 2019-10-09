9to5Mac Watch Time episode 8: Apple Watch routines with David Sparks and Clayton Morris

David Sparks and Clayton Morris join Zac to talk about Activity Sharing Competitions, exercising as a family, HIIT workouts, interesting ways to capture ideas on the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks during season one.

