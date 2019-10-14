Interested in bringing highly functional and sleek smart shades with HomeKit and Siri support to your windows? Below we go hands-on with the Luxaflex Pirouette Shades controlled by the PowerView motor. Follow along for a look at installing, getting set up, and controlling the PowerView-controlled Pirouette Shades with iOS, Siri, and HomeKit.

Luxaflex, the UK division of Hunter Douglas, offers a variety of shades and blinds that work with its smart PowerView motor which enables HomeKit and Siri support. We tested out the Pirouette Shades that feature the ability to give full window privacy as well as tilting vanes – with a slick mechanism – to let in exactly the amount of light you’re looking for. The design offers the benefits of both blinds and shades with a stylish aesthetic.

As you can see in the video above, installation is straightforward with three brackets used for each one, with the shades clicking into place. The PowerView app makes the initial set up process a breeze to get going with iOS, Siri, and HomeKit control.

Unlike many smart home products, the PowerView hub with its award-winning design can be connected to your network wired or wirelessly, offering flexibility where you can place it and giving optimal signal reach. There is an optional repeater to extend the operating range for larger homes.

A unique pebble-shaped ergonomic programmable remote is available for the Pirouette Shades and can be handy for times when you’d like to make adjustments with a physical button or don’t have Siri available.

iOS, HomeKit, Siri control, and more