Interested in bringing highly functional and sleek smart shades with HomeKit and Siri support to your windows? Below we go hands-on with the Luxaflex Pirouette Shades controlled by the PowerView motor. Follow along for a look at installing, getting set up, and controlling the PowerView-controlled Pirouette Shades with iOS, Siri, and HomeKit.
Luxaflex, the UK division of Hunter Douglas, offers a variety of shades and blinds that work with its smart PowerView motor which enables HomeKit and Siri support. We tested out the Pirouette Shades that feature the ability to give full window privacy as well as tilting vanes – with a slick mechanism – to let in exactly the amount of light you’re looking for. The design offers the benefits of both blinds and shades with a stylish aesthetic.
As you can see in the video above, installation is straightforward with three brackets used for each one, with the shades clicking into place. The PowerView app makes the initial set up process a breeze to get going with iOS, Siri, and HomeKit control.
Unlike many smart home products, the PowerView hub with its award-winning design can be connected to your network wired or wirelessly, offering flexibility where you can place it and giving optimal signal reach. There is an optional repeater to extend the operating range for larger homes.
A unique pebble-shaped ergonomic programmable remote is available for the Pirouette Shades and can be handy for times when you’d like to make adjustments with a physical button or don’t have Siri available.
iOS, HomeKit, Siri control, and more
As for iOS control, users can program scenes and automation with either the PowerView or Home app since the Pirouette Shades and PowerView motor offer HomeKit support (as well as Alexa and Google Assistant). That means users can easily raise, lower, and tilt individual or multiple shades with the swipe of a finger, a Siri voice command, or automated scenes for sunset/sunrise and custom schedules.
With or without setting up the shades with HomeKit, you’ll get remote control no matter if you’re at work or traveling abroad.
Another benefit with the Pirouette Shades is that they are powered by AA batteries as standard. That means there’s no power cord to try and hide or issues with installation trying to reach an outlet. However, rechargeable batteries or plug in mains power (wired) are also available.
Get the Luxaflex PowerView-controlled Pirouette Shades
To learn more about purchasing the Pirouette Shades controlled by the HomeKit-enabled PowerView motor, head over to the official Luxaflex website or for US customers, the Hunter Douglas website.
The Luxaflex PowerView motor is also compatible with the company’s Duette Shades, Roller Blinds, and more if you like the HomeKit integration and other features but are looking for another style of window covering.
You can order the Pirouette Shades with PowerView and other compatible Luxaflex shades from your local Luxaflex dealer. US customers can find a local authorized retailer at Hunter Douglas’ website.