LumaFusion 2.1 adds support for external storage and system custom fonts

LumaFusion, a popular mobile video editing app for iOS, has been updated today to version 2.1 with several new features for professional users, including support for external storage, system custom fonts and more for iOS 13 and iPadOS users.

The app is known for being one of the most complete video editors for iPhone and iPad with advanced tools, such as multiple tracks, color adjustments, precise resizing and keyframing.

Today’s update adds full support to the new Files app on iOS 13. Users can now import and export media using external HDs, thumb drives or SD cards. Select the new Files source in the Library, then tap “Add Link To Folder” to connect to any external drive or other app’s shared folder. You can browse and view all external content directly from the app.

iOS 13 and iPadOS also allow users to install custom fonts from the App Store, and the new version of LumaFusion now works with this feature. However, it’s still possible to import fonts directly through the app.

More aspect ratios and resolutions were added as well bug fixes, improved performance and some new navigation gestures, such as a two-finger swipe left or right to navigate between library items and a long-press to remove Network Drive servers.

LumaFusion version 2.1 is a free update for existing users. Those new to the app can purchase it from the App Store for $29.99.

What do you think about this latest LumaFusion update? Let us know in the comments below.

