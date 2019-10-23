SignEasy digital signing app becomes Apple mobility partner with iOS 13 update

Last month, popular digital signing app, SignEasy, saw a great update alongside the release of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Now the company has become an Apple mobility partner and is part of “a select group of business solution providers with a common goal of creating new ways to work on iPhone and iPad.”

SignEasy shared the news in a press release today:

As a new Apple mobility partner, SignEasy introduces the company’s leading eSignature solution to hundreds of millions of new potential users around the world. SignEasy also connects to a diverse set of developers and applications to provide seamless workflows to business users on iPhone and iPad, giving them the ability to operate their businesses from anywhere while giving employees the flexibility to use their own devices and even work remotely.

If you haven’t used the app as an end-user or business owner, SignEasy makes it straightforward and seamless to fill out paperwork digitally. SignEasy also offers an API for third-party apps to integrate digital signing right into their apps.

SignEasy continues to innovate on its robust API platform by making it easier and more powerful for developers of third-party apps to build seamless document signing experiences into their apps. Developers can integrate simple blocks of code into their website or application to allow native document completion and signing, or to send them out for signature to one or more signers.

SignEasy founder and CEO, Sunil Patro, shared more on how iPhone and iPad are great for business customers and enthusiasm about becoming an Apple mobility partner.

“SignEasy is one of the most-loved, ridiculously easy-to-use, and secure e-signature solutions for iPhone and iPad,” said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO at SignEasy. “We are excited to become an Apple mobility partner and introduce our latest designs and features to ensure a best-in-class experience on iOS. Apple devices are best for business customers and the security of iOS strengthens our mission to transform how people around the world sign and send documents.”

The app gained a refreshed design, Dark Mode, multi-window support, built-in document scanning, and more last month alongside the release of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

SignEasy is a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

