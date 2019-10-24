Apple releases third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1

Following the release of the second beta last week, Apple today has released the third developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1. The update includes changes such as new emoji and new Siri privacy settings.

The latest macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta is available now to developers via the System Preferences application. macOS Catalina 10.15.1 focuses primary on bug fixes and performance improvements, with two other notable changes.

For one, there are new Siri privacy settings. A new splash screen will ask you if you want to help improve Siri by allowing Apple to store and review audio of your interactions. Furthermore, the update includes the new emoji that are also available in iOS 13.2.

