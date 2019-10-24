Apple collaborates with the Chicago Architecture Biennial on sessions studying the city

Apple Michigan Avenue is offering a new perspective on the built world with a series of Today at Apple sessions celebrating the Chicago Architecture Biennial. Local photographers, architects, urban planners and Apple’s Creatives at the flagship store will host Walks and Labs from November 3-24.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial is an organization of exhibitions and programs that focus on architecture and urbanism. 2019’s theme is …and other such stories. The Biennial pushes to encompass a broad range of studies that shape Chicago’s urban development. A central exhibition is held at the Chicago Cultural Center with partner projects and programs spread throughout the city.

Another objective of the Biennial is to create new opportunities for emerging talent in architecture, design, and the arts. Shared values make the program a natural fit for a collaboration with Today at Apple, which prides itself on creating global platforms for local talent.

Photo Walk: A New View with Chicago Architecture Biennial will start at Apple Michigan Avenue on November 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Apple describes the session:

Celebrate the Chicago Architecture Biennial and discover a new point of view on photographing buildings and architectural details with iPhone or iPad. Our Apple Creatives will show you how to combine angles and lines to create perspective, add textures and shapes to bring out details, and set the composition.

Apple is also inviting voices from Chicago’s creative community to host sessions. According to the Chicago Architecture Biennial, “Audiences will participate in hands-on experiences that reveal the links between the built environment and social, geopolitical and ecological processes that impact our lives.”

Architecture photographer Lee Bay will focus on capturing mood through lighting and angles. The creators of 4×5: The Stories Behind the Frames will discuss the creation and impact of their photos. Architect Iker Gil from MAS Studio will join visual sociologist David Schalliol to show you how to observe cities at night from an interdisciplinary perspective. To round out the month, urban designer Paola Aguirre will lead Design Lab: Reimagined Closed Schools on November 21. You can sign up on Apple’s website.

Apple Michigan Avenue has established itself as a home for architecture students and observers, thanks to its own award-winning architecture and an ongoing lineup of design-focused events. Iker Gil first joined customers in 2017 to host Sketch Walks through the neighboring Marina City complex using the Morpholio Trace app. Last October, architecture firm SOM hosted five drawing sessions in the store’s Forum as part of 2018’s Big Draw Festival.

