Get the new Recoverit app to recover lost files and data on your Mac and external drives

Thanks to Wondershare for sponsoring 9to5mac. Try its new version of Recoverit to recover lost files and data on your Mac. Head below for a full look at what’s included:

What is Recoverit Data Recovery?

Recoverit data recovery is all about salvaging files that are supposedly deleted or formatted. Although the files are seemingly lost forever, they are really stored in an internal cache, where a data recovery software like Recoverit can scan and retrieve files with ease. Files are recoverable as long as they have not been overwritten (as this overrides their function).

On top of recovering deleted files, Recoverit is also built to handle damaged files and is compatible with formatted and external drives. Recoverit is structured to help recover videos, images, audio and other executable files on your Mac, and even help retrieve files in the case that your system crashes.

Easy to Use UI, Fast Scanning

Recoverit offers a super easy and guided process for recovering files that allows any user to find and recover photos, videos, audio, emails, documents and much more that might have been last due to crashes and other system problems.

When you first open the app, you’re asked to select a destination to recover from. That can be your Mac’s main hard drive or SSD, external devices including Time Machine backups and any drives connected to your Mac, or a specific location like a folder, your Mac’s trash, or your desktop. The entire process is super easy for anyone.

After selecting a location, you simply hit “Scan” to start the process. Once it’s complete (depending on how large the drive or location you’re scanning is), you’ll be presented with an easy to understand list of all the files found.

Supported File Types and Devices

Not only can Recoverit find lost files on your Mac, it can also recognize most devices that are connected to your computer including even some lost partitions that might not be visible on your Mac.

You’ll also be able to organize the entire process based on only the file formats or types of files you need, or locate your files by filesystem type such as exFAT, FAT32, NTFS, APFS and others.

Preview before Recovery

For files less than 30 MB size, Recoverit will show you a preview before you even choose to start the recovery process.

Free Version

With a free version of Recoverit, users can recover up to 100MB of files for free before upgrading to a paid version that offers full access to recovering an unlimited number of files and file sizes.

Pricing and Service

Additionally, there are 3 modes of subscription for Mac users, namely professional, ultimate and technician plans. The professional and ultimate plans cover 1 machine each while the technician plan covers 500.

The professional plan goes for $75.54 USD monthly for Mac users, but add about $10 USD more and you get a lifetime subscription. The Ultimate plan, which is the company’s bestseller, starts with a monthly price of $95.94 USD, a yearly subscription of $99.94 USD and a lifetime licence of $139.94 USD.

Every plan comes with a 7-day money back guarantee. This means, if you use the software for about a week and you feel that it does not live up to its reputation, you get your money back.

All updates for Recoverit are free with a subscription, which means that when you pay for a plan, it covers the program fees as well as future patch updates. According to the site, each user receives 24/7 tech support with their purchase.

You can download the Recoverit free version or get 50% off the paid version with code LEN9to5