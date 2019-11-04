Apple pushes developers to update Push Notification Service API before November 2020

- Nov. 4th 2019 12:13 pm PT

Apple has shared a warning today to developers who use its Push Notification Service about upcoming changes and requirements.

Apple detailed the reminder on its developer site to change to the HTTP/2-based APNs provider API which comes with new features and benefits.

If you send push notifications with the legacy binary protocol, we recommend updating to the HTTP/2-based APNs provider API as soon as possible. You’ll be able to take advantage of great modern features, such as authentication with a JSON Web Token, improved error messaging, and per-notification feedback.

The Apple Push Notification service (APNs) will no longer support the legacy binary protocol as of November 2020.

