Over the weekend, Twitter for iPhone users started experiencing buggy auto-refresh behavior following an app update. Essentially, the timeline would refresh randomly, causing people to lose track of what they were reading. Now, Twitter says that it is rolling out a fix for the problem.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

As we speculated yesterday, the Twitter auto-refresh functionality was likely meant to happen seamlessly, with new tweets being silently inserted at the top. Instead, the actual functionality was anything but seamless.

Since last week, Twitter for iOS users have been complaining that their timeline would randomly refresh automatically, and jump to the top. For instance, you would be in the middle of reading a tweet, and your timeline would refresh and jump to the top, causing you to lose your spot in your timeline.

In a post today, Twitter says that a fix for this problem is rolling out now with version 8.1.5 of its iOS app:

A fix for the auto-scrolling bug is rolling out now! Thanks for your patience while we worked on this. Please update your iOS app to version 8.1.5 when it becomes available for you.

Twitter for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store. Be sure to update today in order to prevent the auto-refresh timeline bug from affecting you any longer.

Last month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teased that the company may be planning to re-open aspects of its API to third-party developers. This would help apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific compete with the first-party Twitter app, but specific details are unknown at this point.

Read more: