Twitter for Mac receives first update since iPad version adapted for macOS

Twitter brought its app back to the Mac earlier this month with the help of Catalyst. Now the app is seeing its first major update and there are a host of improvements and bug fixes for app stability, keyboard shortcuts, multiple account management, and much more.

Twitter arrived for macOS with a UI very similar to the iPad app (naturally since it’s a Catalyst app : ) Dark Mode support, and more.

Now we’ve got the first major update to clean up a variety of bugs and bring a range of improvements for a much better experience.

Highlights include keyboard shortcut support, a new Accounts menu to more easily manage multiple accounts, improved app stability, and much more. Check out the full details below.

Twitter for Mac 8.1 is a free download from the App Store.

8.1 full release notes:

We made a number of improvements to Twitter. A few highlights specific to Twitter for Mac: Fixed: closing Twitter and quickly reopening again could result in an unusable state of the app

Fixed: scrolling would temporarily stop working when closing certain windows using ESC key

Fixed: secondary clicking on a username would break secondary clicking for remainder of app session

Fixed: some windows could be dragged from anyone in their UI to move their window. This has been fixed so that only dragging the navigation bar of the window will drag the window, except for media windows which will continue to permit dragging from anywhere in their window.

Fixed: when under the Messages tab, navigating into “Message requests” would not offer a way to back out other than clicking the Messages tab again

Fixed: menu items capitalization was not matching the macOS pattern

Fixed: fonts and icons being too small. The Preferences… > Display and Sound options now offer 6 choices for font sizes in a wider range of sizes.

Fixed: prompt to enable push notifications not showing.

Fixed: Sharing to Twitter from the App Store now properly shares the link and not just the Twitter icon image

Fixed: Notifications containing media now properly display the media preview image

Improvement: When the Twitter app is in full screen mode, the composer and media viewer use the main window rather than creating new windows

Improvement: Added an “Accounts” menu for easier access to multiple account features

Improvement: Added timeline navigation key commands to the View menu

Improvement: Command+N now works globally

Improvement: Command+N will now always create a new Tweet composition. It used to sometimes start a reply, which can be accomplished with `R` when viewing a Tweet

Improvement: Can now use Drag and Drop to drag a video file from a finder window into a Tweet composition.

Improvement: Added support for pasting a video file, an animated GIF file, or multiple photo files copied from a Finder window into a Tweet composition. Can use Command+V, or secondary click and select “paste”

Improvement: Support trackpad and Magic Mouse back gestures

Improvement: Updated navigate back menu item to show Command+Left Arrow as keyboard shortcut. Command+[ still works, but Command+Left Arrow is easier for most international keyboards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: