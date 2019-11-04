iPhone Twitter users frustrated by buggy auto-refresh behavior in latest app update

- Nov. 4th 2019 6:12 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Thousands of Twitter users aired their frustration over the weekend thanks to a new update to the official Twitter for iPhone app… and specifically its new tendency to auto-refresh the timeline randomly.

Whilst auto-refresh would be a good feature in theory, the current implementation causes the refresh to happen at inconvenient times, like right in the middle of reading a tweet. The timeline zooms back up to the top and the user loses track of what they were reading…

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Naturally, the buggy auto-refresh is causing a lot of frustration as it gets in the way of people’s reading experience on Twitter.

The update also appears to have caused other instability issues with extremely slow performance for some users, crashes when composing tweets, among other problems, even when run on the latest iPhone 11 phones.

Presumably, the auto-refresh is meant to happen seamlessly — inserting tweets at the top of the timeline silently. Instead, it appears to happen at random, interrupting users who just want to catch up on the tweets in their timeline.

You can see the auto-refresh issue in action in the video below.

Unsurprisingly, the general Twitter zeitgeist is not too happy with many people airing their frustrations on the service.

Twitter has yet to comment on the refresh ‘feature’ but in all likelihood, it will release an update to address the bugs, if not disable the auto-refresh behavior entirely.

Some Twitter users have suggested that disabling reduce motion in Twitter settings disables auto-refresh as a temporary workaround but we could not reproduce this in our testing.

Twitter recently ported its iOS app to the Mac using Apple’s new Catalyst framework for macOS Catalina.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.