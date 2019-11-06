AT&T is giving some users 15GB of ‘bonus’ data, but it comes with a mandatory price hike

If you’re on one of AT&T’s older Mobile Share Value data plans, a price hike is on the way. The Verge reports today that AT&T is emailing customers to inform them that prices are increasing by $10 – but that the plans are also adding 15GB of “bonus data.”

The email from AT&T simply says: “We’ve added 15GB of data to your plan and increased your monthly rate by $10.” The carrier is seemingly trying to spin this off as a data bonus, but as we’ve come to learn, nothing in life is free – especially from AT&T.

In conjunction with this email, AT&T has published a new support document further emphasizing that this “bonus data” change:

Enjoy more data. Starting with your October 2019 bill, you’ll get an additional 15GB of data on your Mobile Share plan. This bonus data comes with a $10 price increase.

Perhaps what’s even more notable is that there is no way to decline this “bonus data.” In a statement, AT&T explained that customers are always welcome to change their plan, but the carrier confirmed to The Verge that the “bonus” offer can’t be rejected.

“We are communicating with some customers regarding changes to their mobile plans. Customers have the choice to change their plan at any time and can always contact us with questions or to understand their options.”

As AT&T has transformed its lineup of data plans and offerings over the years, things have gotten rather messy. It’s possible that some Mobile Share Value users might be better off switching to one of AT&T’s modern “unlimited” plans, but that’s not necessarily the case for everyone.

Of course, it’s better that AT&T is giving Mobile Share Value customers 15GB of data in exchange for the price increase rather than nothing. A pure price increase would have been even more frustrating. But not everyone needs that extra data, so an option to decline the “bonus” would have been nice.

In related news, the FTC announced earlier this week that AT&T will pay out $60 million to consumers affected by its false “unlimited” marketing several years ago. You can read more on that settlement here.

