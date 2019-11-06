Health Records integration now available for US veterans in the Apple Health app

As promised earlier in the year, the Health Records feature in Apple Health is now available for veterans in the United States and surrounding territories.

Following a summer testing period, iOS device users who receive care through the Veterans Health Administration can set up Health Records integration to see details like medications, lab results, and more all in one place.

The Health Records feature was first introduced in iOS 12, but it naturally requires partnerships with medical institutions to function.

The Veterans Administration is the largest medical system in the United States, supporting over 9 million veterans, so today’s announcement widens the reach of Health Records significantly. To sign up, open the Health app, tap on your profile picture, and then select Accounts -> Health Records -> Get Started.

Once set up, the Health Records data in the Apple Health app is automatically synchronized with the healthcare provider’s servers, offering up-to-date information on prescribed treatments, medications and more.

In total, there are more than 400 healthcare providers that support iPhone Health Records. All local data is encrypted by the user’s passcode for maximum protection.

Find out more information in the full Apple press release.

