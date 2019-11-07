Latest Apple Pay promotion offers $5 off orders from Uber Eats

This evening, Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promotion. Over the next three days, you can score $5 off your Uber Eats order when you check out with Apple Pay.

The promotion runs from November 8 through November 10. During this period, you can get $5 off your order of $10 or more when you use Apple Pay to checkout and enter code APPLEPAY5 at checkout.

Offer expires at 11:55 p.m. PT on 11/10/2019. The offer is valid for $5 off your next order only when you spend $10 or more before taxes and fees. Offer is limited to one order per customer. Taxes, delivery fee and service fee still apply. You must apply the promo code APPLEPAY5 in the app before completing your order

Apple has regularly held Apple Pay promotions as a way to drive adoption of the service, specifically in iOS applications. Most recently, Apple took $10 off StubHub purchases made with Apple Pay. Prior to that, Apple offered $5 off Instacart orders.

You can download the Uber Eats app from the App Store to get started.

