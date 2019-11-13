16-inch MacBook Pro: Early hands-on demos compare size, keyboard, speakers, more

We’re seeing our first hands-on impressions of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as orders have opened up after Apple announced the notebook this morning. iJustine has shared a look at the new MacBook Pro with a comparison looking at the 16-inch size vs. the old 15-inch model, the new keyboard, speakers, and more.

The two biggest changes that arrive with the new MacBook Pro are the 16-inch display and the scissor switch Magic Keyboard that replaces the troublesome butterfly keyboard.

iJustine has a hands-on look at how the physical footprint of the 16-inch and 15-inch compare as well as what the screen real estate looks and feels like.

She also dives into other improvements like the new six-speaker system saying “this sounds incredible.”

As for the keyboard, she says: “you actually feel like you’re pressing a real key as opposed to the butterfly keyboard…”

Check out the full hands-on below:

