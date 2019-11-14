Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for iOS updated with performance and bug fixes

Apple’s iWork suite for iOS and iPadOS has been updated today with “stability and performance improvements.”

Version 5.2.1 for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote is now available for iPhone and iPad.

It comes after a major update back in September that brought support for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. That included Dark Mode support, multiwindow support for iPad, the ability to use external drives, and more.

The generic release notes for today’s updates mention minor changes:

This update contains stability and performance improvements.

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are free downloads from the App Store.

