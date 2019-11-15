Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off, Amazon clears out 15-inch MacBook Pro, and iPad mini 5 gets a rare discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale

Amazon is currently taking up to $350 off Apple Watch Series 4 models with the best deals arriving on GPS + Cellular configurations. You’ll find $100 to $200 off various GPS-only models as well. This brings various listings back down to all-time low prices, such as the fan-favorite Space Black Stainless Steel at $399 (Reg. $749). Today’s deals are a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Amazon clears out Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro inventory

Following the release of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro Wednesday, Amazon is now clearing out inventory with up to $450 off the 2019 15-inch models. Starting at $1,999 for the Core i7 256GB model, our top pick is on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at $2,349. That’s $151 below our previous mention on the machine and a new Amazon all-time low.

Sporting a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, the entire package is powered by a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 2.4GHz processor. Ideal for everything from web browsing and causal usage to mobile video or photo editing, Apple’s laptop is suitable for professionals of all sorts. For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

iPad mini 5 sees rare discount from $300

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest iPad mini 5 in various colors, capacities, and configurations from $300. These models are in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $399 and up, B&H is currently charging $384 for the entry-level model. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked to date. iPad mini 5 has largely been absent from Black Friday ad leaks in the lead up to Thanksgiving week.

