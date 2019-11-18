T-Mobile CEO John Legere to be replaced by COO Mike Sievert in May

As the T-Mobile and Sprint merger deal looks closer to becoming a reality, T-Mobile has announced today that John Legere will be stepping down from his CEO role as COO Mike Sievert will take his place. The change is set to happen in May 2020.

T-Mobile shared the news in a press release this morning (via CNBC). Legere will continue on in his CEO role until May 1, 2020.

Legere shared on Twitter that the change has been in the works “for a long time” and that he “couldn’t be more confident in the future of T-Mobile…”

‼️ I’ve got some important news! On May 1, I’ll be handing the magenta CEO reigns over to @SievertMike as my successor. This move has been under development for a long time and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of @TMobile under his leadership. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 18, 2019

Legere shared more about his excitement for Sievert to take the CEO role:

“I hired Mike in 2012 and I have great confidence in him. I have mentored him as he took on increasingly broad responsibilities, and he is absolutely the right choice as T-Mobile’s next CEO,” said John Legere. “Mike is well prepared to lead T-Mobile into the future. He has a deep understanding of where T-Mobile has been and where it needs to go to remain the most innovative company in the industry. I am extremely proud of the culture and enthusiasm we have built around challenging the status quo and our ongoing commitment to putting customers first. Together, these attributes have distinguished T-Mobile in the marketplace and on Wall Street, giving us a powerful business advantage that is instilled throughout every level of T-Mobile. I am confident it will thrive under Mike’s leadership.”

Sievert shared his thoughts as well:

“I am very grateful to Tim and the Board for this exciting opportunity to lead T-Mobile into the future,” commented Mike Sievert. “I personally want to thank John for all he has done for me and for the T-Mobile brand, our customers, employees, partners, and investors. John is a one-of-a-kind, visionary leader who has redefined the role of CEO and demonstrated how to use it to create positive change for customers, employees, and investors alike. I have been fortunate to work together with him to build T-Mobile’s purpose-driven strategy to address customer pain points, an approach that has been the foundation for our unprecedented growth.”

No word yet as to what Legere might do next. There were rumors last week that WeWork was courting him to become its CEO but sources say he passed on the opportunity.

