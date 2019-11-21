Abode delivers promised HomeKit support for its Iota DIY home security system

Abode has been planning to bring HomeKit functionality to its Iota home security system for two years and today it has delivered on that promise to support Apple’s smart home platform. Abode’s security system includes door and window sensors, motion sensors, vibration sensors, cameras, and more.

Abode announced the news in a press release and also created a landing page to detail the arrival of HomeKit functionality:

Control your home with abode’s gateway using the Apple Home app and Siri. It’s the same home security you’ve always enjoyed with abode, now available in the same place you control the rest of your smart devices: from your iPhone, iPad, Mac Apple Watch or HomePod. It’s time to enjoy abode peace of mind with Apple ease.

Abode’s CEO shared more about the launch, including the claim that Iota is the first and only HomeKit-enabled DIY home security system.

“As the only HomeKit -enabled DIY home security system, we are excited to give Apple customers an option that works with their preferred interface,” said Chris Carney, abode CEO & cofounder. “abode envisions a smart home that is safe and accessible to anyone and by continuing to integrate with major ecosystems and brands, we are giving our growing community the ability to have a home security system that meets their exact needs. With this integration, abode users have the convenience, privacy, and security that comes with HomeKit, plus the peace of mind provided by abode’s security and professional monitoring options.”

Abode details how adding HomeKit to its security system allows customers to “control more with less effort.”

Control more with less effort. Group all of your HomeKit-enabled devices together and control them at the same time to make your life easier. For instance, create an automation to disarm your iota alarm, unlock your doors, and turn your lights on when your garage door opens. Smart devices should be smart enough to work together, no matter the brand. Now, they are.

The company highlights the wide variety of smart products it offers beyond just the security system and accessories. Check out the whole system at Abode’s website, with Iota starter kits priced from $229 (note that the Iota Gateway is required to get HomeKit support at this time).

For existing customers with the Gen 1 and Gen 2 Iota systems HomeKit support is starting to roll out today, so look out for an update.

To start, abode is adding HomeKit compatibility to iota, the all-in-one security solution with plans to add HomeKit support for Gen 1 and Gen 2 systems so that all abode customers can use it with their Apple devices.

Check out our previous review of the Gen 1 system on our sister-site 9to5Toys here.

