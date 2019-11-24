Ahead of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos, Bare is offering 9to5Mac readers an early 40% off on all cases for iPhone 11, Pro & Pro Max models from its signature Bare Naked line, and the new Bare Armour collection.

Head below for a better look at the new cases:

Bare’s minimalist cases for iPhone 11 are designed to not interfere with the design and ergonomics of Apple’s latest devices. The logo-free Bare Naked collection is perfect for people that hate cases and the sometimes loud branding that case companies often plaster all over their designs. Touted as the case that’s barely there, the collection was designed in three 0.35mm thin semi-translucent colorways, that are intended to showcase your device and further the brand’s “case-less” aesthetic.

The Frost edition is the perfect pairing for White or Green iPhone 11 models, and for similar reasons the Silver 11 Pro and Pro Max. Bare offers a thin and form fitting layer of protection while displaying Apple branding on the back panel of your device. This is done through its trademark transparent material, which provides a nice compliment to Apple’s lighter coloured devices. The Smoke edition is one of the cleanest looks for the iPhone 11 Black model, with a matte-like finish and is obviously a great fit for users of the slightly lighter Space Grey iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max models as well.

For iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max users, Bare dropped an additional colorway – the Midnight Green case by Bare – which is almost a no brainer if you own and want to keep the look of Apple’s own Midnight Green iPhone 11 models without sacrificing protection.

Get Bare Naked cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max

Best Features:

Branding free – minimalist aesthetic

Thin and lightweight

Raised lip for camera and screen protection

Semi transparent material that actually compliments Apple’s colour palettes

The Naked ultra-thin case was made with case haters in mind and users that don’t typically require a ton of protection but are mainly looking to prevent any table or pocket scratches.

For users requiring additional protection, Bare Armour was manufactured to supply the right amount of security in exactly the right places. This case has specially engineered shock-resistant polymer to absorb impact and allows for steady grip when your hand is wrapped around the device.

Bare’s Armour case is available in multiple colours and offers the choice to select either a frosted matte or clean gloss finish. The deepened camera lip is a must for screen and camera coverage especially with the latest update to the iPhone’s camera. The Armour case also includes an extra set of interchangeable buttons which allows for custom user modifications or just a handy backup.

The Bare Armour frosted finish is only available for 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max models, while the gloss finish is only for the standard iPhone 11.

Best Features:

Corner to corner grip-able bumper

Extra set of hardware included

Additional safety – no additional bulk

Shop Bare Armour for 40% off on iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cases

Bare also offers the option to add and protect your screen with Bare Pane – its full edge to edge glass screen protector that feels & looks just as clear as the glass on your iPhone’s screen. All Bare iPhone 11 cases are compatible with Qi charging docks and pads.