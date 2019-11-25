Satechi has launched its latest product today, the Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. It comes with a full keyboard layout that includes a numpad, features up to 600-hour battery life, conveniently charges up via USB-C, and connects to 3 devices simultaneously. The company is also doing a 20% off deal for the launch.

The Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard shares roughly the same design with Satechi’s Bluetooth Keyboard with Number Pad with a couple of neat changes. First, a more compact design makes it friendly for working on the go as well as at your office but it still features a full numpad. And as the name highlights, this new keyboard also features backlit keys, something its older brother doesn’t.

Features:

Illuminated backlit keys provide ten levels of brightness for optimal use in a variety of low-light environments.

Connect up to three different Bluetooth devices to the keyboard for seamless workflow across preferred workstations.

Extended battery life of up to 600 hours and rechargeable USB-C port ensures uninterrupted productivity.

Dimensions: 14.5 x 4.7 x 0.4 inches

The Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard looks like it strikes a nice balance between function and form and additions like USB-C and a space gray finish to match Apple’s devices make this a compelling alternative to Apple’s space gray Magic Keyboard (at almost half the price, less with the launch promo).

Simultaneous pairing and fast switching between 3 devices mean seamless use with Mac, iPad, and iPhone. And the keys look the same as what comes on the Bluetooth Keyboard with Number Pad that we previously reviewed. For those that like just a touch more key travel than Apple’s Magic Keyboard (or especially the butterfly keyboard on MacBooks) you’ll likely love the tactile feel with Satechi’s latest.

Satechi’s Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available now direct from Satechi as well as Amazon for $80. However, the company is doing a 20% off promotion for the launch, bringing the price down to $64. Use code “BACKLIT20” at checkout through November 27.

