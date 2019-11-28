Apple’s Black Friday deals go live in Australia: free gift card with select iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Mac purchases

Apple’s Black Friday shopping event is now live in Australia, which gives a glimpse of what we can expect to see around the world when Apple’s promotions begin in the United States on Friday.

As expected, Apple is giving gift cards of value up to $200 USD ($320 AUD) with select older iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple Watch and Mac purchases.

As always, the Apple Store is not the place to go if you are hunting down the best value for money. Third-party retailers like Amazon easily beat out Apple’s first-party promotion, even with actual discounts rather than simply gift card credit.

For instance, AirPods are cheaper on Amazon than Apple’s measly $30 gift card value. The entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is not part of Apple’s shopping event, but Amazon is selling it at $80 off for Black Friday.

The Apple deals break down as follows:

Apple is giving away an $80 AUD gift card on iPhone XR and iPhone 8 models. This would be equivalent to a ~$50 offer value in the United States.

For its wearables, Apple is offering a $40 AUD gift card (approximately $30 USD) for purchases of Apple Watch Series 3. You can also get the same gift card value when purchasing the second-gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or second-gen AirPods with Charging Case. As predicted, the brand new AirPods Pro are not included in the Black Friday promotion.

You can also get a $40 AUD card when buying an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K. A HomePod purchase comes with an $80 AUD gift card (about $50 in USD).

In the tablet department, Apple is offering between $80-$160 AUD ($50-$100 USD) gift card when buying an iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro model from the Apple Store. Apple is also offering gift cards in that range for purchases of Beats products like Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio 3 and Beats Solo 3.

The MacBook Air also qualifies for the $160 AUD card, whilst Apple’s higher tier Mac models like the 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac and iMac Pro come with the maximum $320 AUD promotion ($200 USD). Note that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is not participating in the ‘deal’, despite it already being discounted significantly at other retailers.

If you are interested in Apple’s shopping event, expect it to go live in the morning of the 29th in the United States, Pacific Time.

