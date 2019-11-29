Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS updated with several new features

Microsoft Remote Desktop is a service that allows users to access and use their computer through another device, such as an iPhone or iPad. The iOS app, which had been abandoned for over a year, was updated this week with several new features, including support for recently released Apple devices and also Dark Mode compatibility on iOS 13.

After pairing the computer with another device using the IP address, users can access the Windows Desktop and the entire file system with support for multi-touch controls and gestures, audio, microphone, and even cameras. It is compatible with any PC running Windows Professional, Enterprise or Server.

For those who had doubts about the app remaining available, Microsoft has assured users that it will maintain support for Remote Desktop Client on iOS. The 10.0.0 version of the app brings more than ten new features and changes.

Here are the full release notes:

It’s been well over a year since we last updated the Remote Desktop Client for iOS. However, we are back in the game with an exciting update, with many more to follow at a regular cadence from here on out. Here’s what new in this release: Support for the Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) service.

Brand new Connection Center UI.

Brand new in-session UI for switching between connected PCs and apps.

New layout for the auxiliary on-screen keyboard.

Improved external keyboard support.

Support for SwiftPoint Bluetooth mice.

Support for microphone redirection.

Support for local storage redirection.

Support for camera redirection (Windows 10 1809 or later required).

Support for new iPhone and iPad devices.

Dark and light theme support.

Control whether your phone can lock when connected to a remote PC or app.

Collapse the in-session connection bar with a long-press on the Remote Desktop logo.

Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS is available on the App Store for free. The update is slowly being rolled out for users. There is also a client available for macOS in the Mac App Store.

Via: OnMSFT.com

