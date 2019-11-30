Apple offering extended Apple News+ three-month free trial for a limited time

For a limited time, Apple has started offering a three-month free trial of Apple News+ to new subscribers. This is up from the regular free trial period of one month, and matches the trial offered for new Apple Music subscribers.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

As first spotted by MacRumors, the three-month Apple News+ trial offer is valid only for this weekend in the United States and Canada. This means that you have until Monday, December 2 to secure the extended free trial offer. “This weekend only, get a 3 month free trial of Apple News+ and enjoy full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers,” Apple says on the App Store.

After the three-month free trial is over, you’ll be charged the normal rate of $9.99 per month in the United States or $12.99 per month in Canada. Apple News+ is also available in Australia and the United Kingdom, but Apple is not offering the extended three-month trial in those countries.

Several recent reports have shed light on early adoption of Apple News+ among users. The serviced launched back in March, with Apple touting that it had over 200,000 initial subscribers. Over the last eight months, however, Apple has reportedly struggled to add new subscribers to Apple News+ as adoption lags.

Furthermore, a report from Bloomberg recently said that Apple is considering bundling Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Music together. This could increase the overall user base of Apple News+, depending on how low Apple could get the price of that bundle. Apple is said to have negotiated new deals with publishers in order to be able to include Apple News+ in that bundle.

Are you an Apple News+ subscriber? Will you try the service out with this three-month trial offer? Let us know down in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: