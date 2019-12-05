Apple’s Clips app updated with Animoji and Memoji support, new Disney stickers, more

Apple is updating its Clips video creation app with a handful of new features. The app, which focuses on short-form video creation, now includes support for Memoji and Animoji characters, and more.

Adding support for Animoji and Memoji characters to Clips allows users to create personalized videos using their custom characters. They integrate with other Clips features as well. Apple explains:

With this update, Memoji created and customized in the Messages app on iOS will automatically appear in Clips. Users can also layer their Animoji and Memoji video clips with all their favorite existing features in Clips like artistic filters, animated text, music, stickers and more. Animoji characters can even be changed in a video after it’s already recorded. And with the wider field of view included with the new front-facing camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, users can fit more in the frame when recording selfie videos.

Clips for iPhone and iPad also now includes new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers, a new poster, and more:

A “Let it Snow” poster that beautifully captures the feeling of winter weather.

Seven new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers.

Support for right-to-left languages including Arabic and Hebrew.

Clips is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is free to download. Read all of the details on today’s update here. If you don’t see the update in the App Store just yet, keep checking throughout the day.

