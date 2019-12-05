As 2019 comes to a close, Apple Music and Spotify have both debuted year in review tools for subscribers. Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay are available now, and allow you to view your most listened to songs, artists, albums, and more. Here’s how it works.

How to view your Apple Music Replay year in review

Apple Music Replay:

This is the first year that Apple itself has offered a way to view your most listened to songs, albums, and artists like Spotify Wrapped has done for years. Previously, this sort of Apple Music year in review functionality was only offered by third-parties.

The easiest way to view your Apple Music Replay year in review data is by visiting this link on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Once you sign in with your Apple ID, you’ll see a visualization of your most listened to songs, artists, and albums. Here’s what it looks like:

You can also add your Apple Music Replay playlists to your Apple Music library. This will add playlists of your most listened to songs to your Music app, dating back as far as you’ve been an Apple Music subscriber.

What differentiates Apple Music Replay from Spotify Wrapped, however, is that Replay will be continuously updated and can be accessed year-round. Spotify Wrapped is specifically for year in review purposes, but Replay will be continuously updated as you listen to Apple Music throughout the year.

Third-party:

While Apple Music Replay is the easiest and quickest way to view your Apple Music stats for 2019, there are third-party tools that offer even more data. Sam Gross offers an incredibly useful tool that visualizes your Apple Music year in review with even more data.

Gross’ tool works by analyzing a copy of your Apple Music data that Apple is required to provide under GDPR legislation.

Visit Apple’s Privacy portal, sign in Choose “Request a copy of your data” Tick the box next to “Apple Media Services information” Select “Continue” Select “Complete Request”

Once you’ve submitted your request, Apple will prepare a download and notify you via email once that download is ready. For me, it took around 4 days for Apple to create the download. Once Apple has prepared your download, you’ll receive an email notification. In the email, click “Get your data” and then choose the download option.

The download will come as .zip file. You’ll need to unzip the main download, then unzip the “App Store iTunes Store iBooks Store Apple Music” file.

Next, navigate to the “Apple Music Activity” folder and look for the .csv file named “Apple Music Play Activity.” Now, go to Gross’ Apple Music Analyzer webpage and upload that .csv file. Once you do that, you’ll see a full rundown of all sorts of neat statistics.

Gross’ tool shows your most listened to song on Apple Music since Apple Music launched in 2015, as well as the songs you listened to most each year. You can also see the total amount of time you’ve spent listening to Apple Music, the day you spent the most time playing music, and much more.

This isn’t as streamlined or as quick as Apple Music Replay, but if you want to get as much data as possible on your listening habits, it’s a fun thing to do alongside Replay.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped year in review

Now, if you’re a Spotify user, Spotify Wrapped has officially gone live for 2019 and it’s easier than ever to view your statistics.

In the Spotify app, simply look for the “Wrapped 2019” graphic. It should appear directly in the “Home” tab of the app, or you can head to the “Search” tab and look for it under “Browse all.” Here, you can view not only your top artists, tracks, and more of 2019, but also your “Best of the Decade Wrapped.”

In the “Best of the Decade For You” Spotify Wrapped playlist, you’ll see a playlist of all your most listened to songs of the 2010s, which is pretty nifty if you’ve been a long-time Spotify subscriber.

Spotify has also launched its 2019 Wrapped for Artists feature. This lets artists themselves view insights into how many listeners they had in 2019 and more. Read more about 2019 Wrapped for Artists here.

Wrap-up

Have you taken a look at your Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped year in review data? Be sure to report back with your results down in the comments if so!

