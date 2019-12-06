Best Buy’s latest 3-day Apple sale highlights this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break. There’s also $160 off iPad Air and a new $5 4K movie sale at Apple. Head below for all that and more.

Best Buy launches new 3-day Apple sale

Black Friday has come and gone but Best Buy is bringing back some of its most popular Thanksgiving Week deals with a new 3-day Apple event. Now through Sunday, you can save big on iPad Pro, MacBooks, iPhone, and much more. Free shipping is available for all, or you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech as soon as today. Find all of our top picks right here.

Take $160 off Apple’s latest iPad Air Cellular

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in multiple colors for $619. That’s a $160 savings from the regular going rate, the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time, and within $20 of our Black Friday mention. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Apple hits the weekend with a new $5 4K movie sale

Following Tuesday’s big holiday movie sale at Apple, we’re getting a fresh batch of $5 films for the weekend. Notably, there is a nice selection of 4K titles on sale alongside a number of HD listings. You’d typically pay $20 on the Ultra HD movies and around $10 otherwise. You’ll find the complete list right here.

