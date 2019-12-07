New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR orders start on December 10, Apple announces

Apple this evening has sent an email blast announcing that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available to order on December 10. The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

For that $5,999 base price, you get an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 256 GB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and more. The new chassis will allow for the machine to be incredibly powerful for build-to-order configurations, featuring up to a 28-core CPU, 4 GPUs and 1.5 TB of RAM.

Apple hasn’t yet disclosed how much the build-to-order configurations of the Mac Pro will cost. Presumably that information will be made available on December 10 when orders begin. It’s also unknown when the orders placed on December 10 will ship and arrive to customers.

“We designed Mac Pro for users who require a modular system with extreme performance, expansion and configurability. With its powerful Xeon processors, massive memory capacity, groundbreaking GPU architecture, PCIe expansion, Afterburner accelerator card and jaw-dropping design, the new Mac Pro is a monster that will enable pros to do their life’s best work,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Meanwhile, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR offers a 6016 x 3384 resolution with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a sustained 1,000 nits of brightness. It features a supersede viewing angle and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

While the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, it too can be configured with additional options. For instance, the Pro Stand costs an additional $999 on top of the base price. The Pro Stand adds the ability to tilt and adjust the height of the monitor.

If you don’t want the pricey Pro Stand, you can buy a standard VESA mount from Apple for the Pro Display XDR at $199.

You can also add a “nano-texture” matte coating option for an additional $1,000 upgrade. According to Apple, this nano-texture coating offers “glass etched at the nanometer level for low reflectivity and less glare.”

Do you plan on ordering the new Mac Pro or Pro Display XDR? Let us know down in the comments.

Huh Mac Pro is coming on Dec 10 🤔 pic.twitter.com/roCqv56pIA — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) December 8, 2019

