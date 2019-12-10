Apple warns customers not to clean special Pro Display XDR with non-Apple polishing cloth

Following the release of the new Pro Display XDR earlier today, Apple has published a new support document outlining how to keep the display clean. In typical Apple fashion, the company has specific instructions for the cleaning process.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple’s support document includes instructions for the standard Pro Display XDR, as well as for the model with the nano-texture matte coating. Included in the box when you buy the Pro Display XDR is an Apple cleaning cloth, which is integral to the cleaning process.

For the standard Pro Display XDR, Apple’s instructions are simple. You can use the Apple polishing cloth or any other “clean, dry microfiber cloth” to wipe dust and smudges off the display. Apple says to use “a small amount of water” if you need to do any additional cleaning of the glass, and it cautions against using any screen cleaner that contains acetone.

For the Pro Display XDR with Apple’s unique nano-texture matte coating, however, things get a bit complicated. Apple says that you should “never” use a non-Apple cloth to clean the nano-texture glass, nor should you use water or any other liquids. What happens if you lose that cloth? You’ll have to contact Apple for a replacement:

Use only the dry polishing cloth that comes with your display to wipe dust or smudges off the screen. Don’t add water or use other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass. Never use any other cloths to clean the nano-texture glass. If you lose the included polishing cloth, you can contact Apple to order a replacement polishing cloth.

The nano-texture matte finish for the Pro Display XDR is an added $1,000 upgrade. According to Apple, this nano-texture coating offers “glass etched at the nanometer level for low reflectivity and less glare.” Presumably, this sort of advanced engineering is why you shouldn’t use any non-Apple polishing cloth to keep the display clean.

The nano-texture on Pro Display XDR is actually etched into the glass at the nanometer level. The result is a screen with beautiful image quality that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum.

Apple also outlines how to clean the cleaning cloth:

Hand wash the polishing cloth with dish soap and water. Rinse thoroughly. Allow the polishing cloth to air dry for at least 24 hours.

You can read the full support document here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: