Expercom is delivering up to $2,500 off Apple’s just announced Mac Pro with discounts on custom-built configurations that you won’t find at any other authorized retailer on day one. You may recall that Expercom also offers similar discounts on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with various markdowns on built-to-order devices. The new Apple Pro Display XDR is also being discounted today as well, with $300 off and shipping times in line with what Apple is currently quoting. You’ll find all of Expercom’s day one Mac Pro deals down below, with a full breakdown of specs and notable features.

Mac Pro deals at Expercom

Expercom is rolling out price drops on the new Mac Pro with up to $2,500 off the MSRP. Here are just a few notable discounts on various models, or you can see the entire lineup with reduced pricing on this landing page.

With a complete redesign, new case, and unlimited customization, Mac Pro delivers everything professionals need in a content creation machine. Up to 28 cores of power ensures that CPU performance will not be an issue, while the latest from Intel and AMD Radeon graphics provides next-level performance. Expercom is offering Mac Pro deals that deliver the first price drops on the latest from Apple, so be sure to jump on these price drops if you’re at all interested in a new Mac Pro.

Pro Display XDR also on sale

Today Apple also released the Pro Display XDR, the much-anticipated follow-up monitor that creative professionals have been longing for. With an aluminum build and high-end specs, this display offers 6K resolution across a 32-inch panel. Best of all? Expercom is offering the very first discount on launch day, bringing the standard glass model down to $4,699 from its regular $4,999 price tag. It’s available as an add-on when purchasing your Mac Pro. Simply scroll down to the bottom of your order to add Apple’s latest display at the discounted price.

Expercom is offering free shipping on all of today’s Mac Pro deals. Current estimates put delivery three to four weeks out, which is just a hair longer than Apple is currently quoting on its new Mac Pro. But with these savings, we’re guessing you’ll gladly wait a few extra days.

You can find all of Expercom’s launch-day deals on Apple’s latest Macs right here on this landing page. Expercom is an authorized Apple retailer with a strong history of providing discounts, free shipping, and dependable delivery.