Apple TV+ sets January premier for ‘Little America’ anthology, renews for season 2

Apple TV+ continues to set release dates for upcoming shows and movies. Apple has now announced a January 17 release date for the ‘Little America’ show from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon, and renewed the show for a second season.

Apple will release the entirety of ‘Little America’ on January 17, rather than releasing new episodes weekly like it has done for most of its other shows. ‘Little America’ is an anthology that “goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America,” Apple says.

‘Little America’ comes from executive producer Lee Eisenberg, who has worked on shows like ‘The Office.’ Nanjiani of ‘Silicon Valley’ fame also serves as an executive producer alongside Gordon (‘The Big Sick’). Alan Yang from ‘Master of None’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’ will also executive produce.

Here are descriptions of the first 8 episodes of ‘Little America,’ which Apple has already released to reviewers.

“The Manager” – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

"The Jaguar" – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

"The Cowboy" – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

"The Silence" – Sylviane's 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she's shared everything but words.

"The Son" – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he's forced to go on the run until he finds his "home" in the unlikeliest of places.

"The Baker" – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

"The Grand Prize Expo Winners" – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

"The Rock" – Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.

Apple is starting to build up its catalog of shows for the first half of 2020. The first seasons of launch day shows like ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘See’ are starting to wrap up, or have already ended. Apple just premiered ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘Servant,’ which will both run through January. ‘Little America’ will now complement those shows in January.

Apple has also already renewed many of its first TV shows for second seasons, including ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘For All Mankind.’ Renewing the shows earlier in the process allows development to begin sooner than it otherwise would.

