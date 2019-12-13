Apple Pro Display XDR works with iMac Pro, but with limitations

Apple shared which Macs will be compatible with the Pro Display XDR and very notably, the iMac Pro wasn’t on the list. However, we’ve got confirmation today that it will work, but with a limitation.

In the Pro Display XDR Display’s tech specs, Apple only lists a few Macs able to drive the 32-inch 6K display(s). Those include the 2019 iMacs, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro (plus any Thunderbolt 3 Mac paired with a Blackmagic eGPU).

Thomas Grove Carter has been testing out on the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR and shared on Twitter that he tested it out and fortunately, the iMac Pro does indeed work with Apple’s new professional monitor, it’s just limited to 5K instead of being able to take advantage of the full 6K resolution.

Confirmation that the #iMacPro does drive the #ProDisplayXDR 🧐 At 5k. Not 6k. pic.twitter.com/3k91J00IzY — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 13, 2019

The Pro Display XDR and the iMac Pro side by side really highlight how big the latter’s bezels feel.

Now the next thing that folks want to know is if the Pro Display will work with the iPad Pro 😄.

Will try today — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) December 13, 2019

