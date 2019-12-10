Apple’s Pro Display XDR marks the company’s return to professional monitors and it packs some impressive specs. It’s not made for the average customer with a starting price of $5,000 but it includes a lot of important specs for professional users. Coming as no surprise, the new 6K 32-inch Pro Display XDR is only compatible with a handful of recent Macs and MacBooks. However, there is a way to use it with any Mac with Thunderbolt 3.

The only Macs that will work with the Pro Display XDR without a workaround outside of the new Mac Pro are the 2019 iMacs (both 21.5 and 27-inch), the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Funny enough, while the 27-inch iMac is listed as compatible, the iMac Pro isn’t. It’s unclear if that’s just a mistake or not. But it would be interesting to see the iMac Pro miss out on the functionality.

However, one workaround to get any Mac with Thunderbolt 3 ports to work with the Pro Display XDR is to use the Blackmagic eGPU or eGPU Pro. From the wording, it sounds like just those two eGPUs will make any Mac with TB3 compatible.

Notably, another detail in the tech specs shares that the Pro Display XDR will output 96W to keep the 16-inch MacBook Pro powered up at full speed.

The Pro Display XDR is available now for preorder starting at $4,999. If this display is more than you need and you’re looking for something more affordable, the $5,000 price of the Pro Display XDR sure makes the LG Ultrafine 4K and 5K displays with Thunderbolt 3 feel more accessible than ever.

Macs compatible with Pro Display XDR:

Running macOS Catalina 10.15.2 or later: Mac Pro (2019) with MPX Module GPUs

15-inch MacBook Pro (2018)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

21.5-inch iMac (2019)

27-inch iMac (2019)

Any Mac model with Thunderbolt 3 ports paired with Blackmagic eGPU or Blackmagic eGPU Pro

How many displays can my Mac push?

Note: Apple hasn’t updated the specs pages yet for the iMacs or 15-inch MacBook Pro. But they’ll both likely be limited to pushing one Pro Display XDR.

Mac Pro : Support for up to eight 4K displays, four 5K displays, or four Pro Display XDRs

: Support for up to eight 4K displays, four 5K displays, or four Pro Display XDRs 16-inch MacBook Pro : Up to two displays with 6016‑by‑3384 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors and up to four displays with 4096‑by‑2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors

: Up to two displays with 6016‑by‑3384 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors and up to four displays with 4096‑by‑2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro : Up to two displays with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors or up to four displays with 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors

: Up to two displays with 5120-by-2880 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors or up to four displays with 4096-by-2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colors 2019 iMacs: One 5120‑by‑2880 (5K) external display at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colors, or two 3840-by-2160 (4K UHD) external displays at 60Hz with support for 1 billion colors, or two 4096‑by‑2304 (4K) external displays at 60Hz with support for millions of colors

