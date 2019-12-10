Apple’s new Mac Pro maxes out at over $50,000, and higher specs are coming

Apple’s new Mac Pro is now available to order from Apple’s online store. While prices start at $5,999, the Mac Pro gets expensive rather quickly as you add more SSD storage, a more powerful processor, additional RAM, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

With all of the available hardware upgrade options, you can currently configure a build-to-order Mac Pro that costs $52,599. Here is what that price gets you:

Processor: 2.5 GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

2.5 GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz Memory: 1.5 TB (12 x 128 GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

1.5 TB (12 x 128 GB) of DDR4 ECC memory Storage: 4 TB SSD storage

4 TB SSD storage Graphics: Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2 x 32 GB of HBM2 memory each

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2 x 32 GB of HBM2 memory each Apple Afterburner Card

Stainless steel frame with wheels

The Mac Pro wheels themselves are $400 of that $50,599:

Customize your Mac Pro to have a stainless steel frame with wheels, which is ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it. Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet.

The Apple Afterburner Card makes up for $2,000 of that price:

To get even better video performance for the most demanding workflows, consider upgrading your Mac Pro with Apple Afterburner, a PCIe accelerator card that offloads the decoding of ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and supported third-party applications.

That’s a pretty powerful machine, as you would expect for over $50,000. Apple is currently quoting a delivery window between January 28 and February 3 for that configuration.

With all of that having been said, however, the Mac Pro will soon get more expensive. Currently, the Mac Pro maxes out at 4 TB of SSD storage, but Apple says an 8 TB option will be available soon.

There will also be two new graphics card options for the Mac Pro “soon.”

Radeon Pro W5700X with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory

Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory each

You can configure your Mac Pro on Apple’s website now — just make sure to request an Apple Card credit limit increase first.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: