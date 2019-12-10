Mac Pro accessories: Details and pricing on storage and GPU modules, webcam, lock, more

We learned about many of the planned Mac Pro accessories both from third-parties and Apple back in June at WWDC. Now we’ve got specs and pricing for accessories like storage and GPU modules, the Afterburner card, a specially designed Logitech webcam, the Apple VESA mount adapter, a lock from Belkin and more.

Apple’s Mac Components landing page is now live with the first accessories to be available for the Mac Pro. We already knew the Pro Display XDR stand was going to run $999 but many of the accessories are new and this is the first time seeing pricing and specs.

Not listed on the accessories page are the Mac Pro wheels which need to be purchased when configuring your Mac Pro, they run a cool $400. Meanwhile, the rack-ready Mac Pro will start at $6,499 and be available for order sometime “soon.”

As for Apple’s official accesories we’ve got:

VESA Mount Adapter – $200

Afterburner Card – $2,000

Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Module – $2,800

Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Module – $5,600

RAM kits from 16GB-256GB – $400-$6,000

Third-party accessories include:

Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam – $200

Belkin Lock Adapter for Mac Pro – $50

Belkin AUX Power Cable Kit for Mac Pro – $70

Promise Pegasus R4i 32TB RAID MPX Module – $2,300

Promise Pegasus J2i 8TB Internal Storage Enclosure – $400

Logitech shared a short clip of its new pro webcam in action.

Introducing #4KPro Magnetic Webcam — designed exclusively for the new @Apple Pro Display XDR. Create high-quality video to communicate, collaborate and record right from your desk. Learn more: https://t.co/aJH8L4mjkh pic.twitter.com/WrqkhFE0TP — Logitech (@Logitech) December 10, 2019

Apple also includes a couple of previously available eGPU solutions:

Blackmagic eGPU – $700

Blackmagic eGPU Pro – $1,200

Sonnet eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 External GPU – $400

