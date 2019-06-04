Promise unveils upcoming Pegasus modular storage options for Mac Pro with up to 32TB capacities

Just after Apple unveiled its new Mac Pro at its WWDC keynote, peripheral maker, Promise, has announced two of its upcoming Pegasus modular storage options that were co-designed with Apple for the new professional desktop. Read on for all the details.

Promise announced the two new modular storage products for the upcoming all-new Mac Pro today:

Promise Technology Inc., a leader in providing cutting-edge storage solutions for a variety of markets, today is extremely proud to work with Apple in announcing new internal storage options, custom-designed for the new Mac Pro. Promise Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i enable end-users to easily manage the explosion of unstructured data and digital assets critical to their creative projects.

The Pegasus R4i is a RAID MPX Module kit and Promise says it will support up to 32TB of storage, with more options coming as well.

Plug & Play inside the new Mac Pro

Harmonized and solid design

4x swappable modules with 7200rpm SATA HDDs

Preformatted, preconfigured HW RAID5

Capacity, speed and protection

Promise Pegasus Utility to manage & monitor

3-Year hardware warranty, global support

The Pegasus J2i is a direct-attach internal storage enclosure that can host two SATA HDDs. Promise is advertising up to 8TB of storage with this module with more storage options to come.

Plug & Play inside the new Mac Pro

Rugged, elegant and easy to setup

1x 7200rpm SATA HDD, preformatted

Add a 2nd HDD

3-Year hardware warranty, global support

The new Mac Pro modules will be available later this year from Apple as well as other Promise distributors. In the meantime, check out more from Promise on the company’s Amazon storefront and website.

