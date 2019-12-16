You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
The new Mac Pro has a modular design that makes it easy to upgrade or swap out components. Read along for details on how to install PCIe cards as well as specs like the power of the PCIe bus and what types of PCIe hardware you can use.
Apple has shared great detailed information on upgrading the new modular Mac Pro. If you’re looking into the various PCIe hardware that’s compatible with Apple’s new pro desktop and how to install it, we’ve got all the specifics below.
Mac Pro: How to install PCIe cards, slots, specs, power, more
- Check out Apple’s support landing page for what PCIe cards work with the Mac Pro
- Here’s the PCIe slot configuration:
- Four double-wide slots
- Three single-wide slots
- One half-length slot preconfigured with the Apple I/O card
- Slots 1-2 and 3-4 are set up for MPX modules
- Slots 4-5 are up to 16x lanes (single-wide)
- Slots 6-7 are up to 8x lanes (single-wide)
- Slot 8 is used for the Apple I/O card
- The Mac Pro PCIe bus offers up to 300W of power. If you need more, Apple sells the Belkin AUX Power Kit
- When you’re ready to install your PCIe card, follow along with the steps below (also detailed in Apple’s support document)
- Shut down your Mac Pro and wait 5-10 minutes
- When your Mac Pro is completely cool, unplug all cables except the power cord
- Touch the metal Mac Pro case to discharge any static electricity, then unplug the power cord
- Unlock the Mac Pro case and remove it by pulling up
- Slide the PCIe lock switch to the right (shown in the image on the left above)
- Remove any brackets that are covering the PCIe slots you want to use with a Philips screwdriver
- Get your PCIe component, make sure not to touch any gold contacts, slide it into the PCIe slot on your Mac
- Slide the PCIe slot lock switch back to the left
- Replace any brackets that you removed
- Put the Mac Pro case back on and twist the handle to lock it into place
