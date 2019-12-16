The new Mac Pro has a modular design that makes it easy to upgrade or swap out components. Read along for details on how to install PCIe cards as well as specs like the power of the PCIe bus and what types of PCIe hardware you can use.

Apple has shared great detailed information on upgrading the new modular Mac Pro. If you’re looking into the various PCIe hardware that’s compatible with Apple’s new pro desktop and how to install it, we’ve got all the specifics below.

Mac Pro: How to install PCIe cards, slots, specs, power, more

Check out Apple’s support landing page for what PCIe cards work with the Mac Pro Here’s the PCIe slot configuration: Four double-wide slots

Three single-wide slots

One half-length slot preconfigured with the Apple I/O card

Slots 1-2 and 3-4 are set up for MPX modules

Slots 4-5 are up to 16x lanes (single-wide)

Slots 6-7 are up to 8x lanes (single-wide)

Slot 8 is used for the Apple I/O card The Mac Pro PCIe bus offers up to 300W of power. If you need more, Apple sells the Belkin AUX Power Kit When you’re ready to install your PCIe card, follow along with the steps below (also detailed in Apple’s support document) Shut down your Mac Pro and wait 5-10 minutes

When your Mac Pro is completely cool, unplug all cables except the power cord

Touch the metal Mac Pro case to discharge any static electricity, then unplug the power cord

Unlock the Mac Pro case and remove it by pulling up

Slide the PCIe lock switch to the right (shown in the image on the left above)

Remove any brackets that are covering the PCIe slots you want to use with a Philips screwdriver

Get your PCIe component, make sure not to touch any gold contacts, slide it into the PCIe slot on your Mac

Slide the PCIe slot lock switch back to the left

Replace any brackets that you removed

Put the Mac Pro case back on and twist the handle to lock it into place

