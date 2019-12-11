The 2019 Mac Pro features a user-accessible modular design, and customers can easily upgrade RAM, MPX Modules, PCIe cards, and more. Read on for how to check on the memory specs required for the Mac Pro, and a step-by-step walkthrough on how to install more RAM.

You’re probably unlikely to outfit your Mac Pro with the maximum amount of RAM, even with more affordable aftermarket sticks, as the machine can make use of up to a staggering 1.5 TB.

Whether you’re wanting to just add a couple dozen more GBs or hundreds, here are the specs to look for when buying, and steps to install more RAM in your Mac Pro.

OWC already has its Mac Pro RAM available and certified to work with the computer starting from $450 for 64 GB sticks.

Mac Pro: Memory specifications and how to install more RAM

Memory specs

If you want to buy RAM from a third party, Apple notes the specs you’ll need to meet these criteria:

2933 MHz DDR4 full-length DIMM. Mixing memory speeds is not recommended.

Error-correcting code (ECC)

8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or 128 GB DIMMs

Registered (R-DIMM) or Load-Reduced DIMM (LR-DIMM). Do not mix R-DIMMs and LR-DIMMs.

288-pin

Use the same size memory modules across all slots to maximize performance.

DIMMs with heatsinks are not supported and may damage the DIMM mechanism.

You can read more about the specific memory specs of your particular Mac Pro build on Apple’s support page here. And read all the fine details about adding more RAM to your Mac Pro here.

How to install RAM in your Mac Pro

Read Apple’s documentation to figure out which slots to use Shut down your Mac Pro and wait 10 minutes When your Mac Pro is completely cool, unplug all cables except the power cord Touch the metal Mac Pro case to discharge any static electricity, then unplug the power cord Unlock the Mac Pro case and remove it by pulling up Slide the DIMM cover latch to the left and remove the cover Slide the DIMM cover latch on the lower DIMM slots Open the DIMM ejectors on the outside of the each slot Pull RAM directly out by the edges of the sticks Line up the new RAM carefully and push them in firmly with even pressure, the DIMM ejectors will click into place Replace the DIMM covers by placing the right edge in first before clicking the left side into place Replace the Mac Pro case, plug in your Mac and other cables, and turn it on

Follow along with the video below for a walkthrough:

