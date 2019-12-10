Apple details how to upgrade Mac Pro RAM, MPX Modules, PCIe cards, more in new videos and docs

- Dec. 10th 2019 2:25 pm PT

Since the Mac Pro brings a user-accessible modular design Apple has shared new resources ahead of the machine shipping to customers on how to upgrade RAM, MPX Modules, PCIe cards, and more. Follow along for Apple’s new resources on upgrading your Mac Pro.

Apple has updated its Mac Pro Support page for the all-new Mac Pro. The latest resources include videos on how to install RAM and MPX Modules as well as support documents for what PCIe cards are compatible and how to install them, how to use multiple displays, RAM specs, and more.

The resource at the top of the page is “Install and replace parts in your Mac Pro” which covers an overview of everything you can customize on your Mac Pro.

Next Apple highlights two YouTube videos showing exactly how to upgrade RAM and MPX Modules.

At the bottom of the Mac Pro Support page, there are links to:

