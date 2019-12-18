Twelve South launches its classy AirSnap leather case for AirPods Pro

Twelve South has released a new version of its popular AirPods leather case for AirPods Pro today. The classy AirSnap Pro features the same overall leather build as the one for AirPods but reworked for the larger AirPods Pro charging case.

Twelve South debuted the AirSnap Pro today and opened up preorders for the new case. It’s available in black, cognac, and slate blue.

Like AirSnap, AirSnap Pro is compatible with wireless and wired charging. It comes with an S-clip carabiner and a wristlet for two ways to keep your AirPods Pro on hand.

AirSnap Pro highlights:

Leather case protects AirPods Pro + Charging Case

Included S-clip lets you attach AirSnap to a purse, keys or gym pass

Charge AirPods Pro in-case via Lightning or wirelessly

Nylon wristlet included for an additional way to carry

Preorders for AirSnap Pro are open now with the leather case priced at $40. Orders start shipping out the week of December 30th.

For more from Twelve South check out the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

We’ve also tested out some nice silicone options from Spigen if you’d like to spend less and don’t want or need a leather AirPods Pro case.

