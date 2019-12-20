Apple Store employees to get Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade for free

Apple is set to give its retail employees a services perk for the new year. The company will giveaway Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free to employees starting in January.

Apple retail stores currently feature large advertising campaigns for Apple Arcade, including preloading Arcade titles on the demo iPads and Macs, but the company has been more restrained on retail placement for TV+ thus far.

The freebie will help Apple retail store sales staff learn about Apple’s slate of services and make it easier for them to explain Apple’s offerings to customers. Apple has rolled out this tactic in the past on occasion, like discounting employee Apple Watch purchases in 2015.

As we understand it, the employees will only be eligible to get free Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade for themselves. If they want to use Family Sharing, they will have to pay like everyone else to bring their family along for the ride.

We aren’t 100% sure if this deal will be offered to every Apple Store employee, or if it will be limited to sales positions only.

Update: We’ve heard that the deal will be given to all Apple Store employees and they will also be getting $100 off Apple Watch purchases from January through March.

