There are countless options for portable power banks but when you narrow them down to options that provide wireless output and input with a classier than average build, there are few choices. Follow along for a hands-on look at Courant’s Carry portable iPhone charger.

Courant hasn’t been around too long but has gained popularity quickly as its wireless chargers have been adopted by luxury hotels like The Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons. And high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom have started carrying Courant’s products.

We previously reviewed the company’s dual wireless charger and now we’ve been able to test out its premium wireless iPhone charger, Carry.

Specs

Qi-certified

Wireless input and output

USB-C 18W input and output

8,000mAh capacity

Aluminum and pebble-grain Italian leather

Build and Materials

Just like with the Catch:2 that we tested out, the build quality with Carry is fantastic. It’s super solid and refined with the black aluminum blending smoothly with the pebble-grain Italian leather.

It features nicely rounded corners and a leather pad on the backside to keep the aluminum from being scratched.

There’s just one button on the left side of the portable power bank that serves to power the device on and also check the battery level.

For charging, Courant has USB-C for both input and output in addition to offering the same for wirelessly charging of your iPhone as well as the power bank.

Carry comes with a carry bag, nylon braided USB-C to USB-A cable, and is available in five colors: black, ash, bone, dusty rose, and pacific blue.

In Use

Carry is a treat in day to day use. For me, one of the nicest aspects is not having to mess with cables at all with the wireless input and output that it offers. And if you do want to charge up faster via USB-C you’ll likely always have one handy.

I also think Courant hit a nice balance with the battery capacity of 8,000mAh. That’s just over twice what the iPhone 11 Pro Max is and they were still able to make it nice and compact. It’s just shy of the height of an iPhone 11 Pro and a bit thicker.

The leather and aluminum build makes for a great feel and while it certainly bumps the price up, it sets the Carry apart from the competition.

Another neat option is you can wirelessly charge Carry while it’s also wirelessly charging your iPhone, what Courant calls “stackable charging.” And the wireless charging worked fine in my use even through my Mujjo wallet case including my ID and credit card.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a premium wireless power bank for your iPhone, Courant’s Carry checks about all the boxes you could ask for. The only thing I would have liked to see would be a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box but most people probably have plenty of them by now.

Carry sells for $150 direct from the company and Courant is offering free next-day shipping for orders over $250 placed by December 23rd so they arrive in time for Christmas.

