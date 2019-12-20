Get VideoProc Mac video editing suite 60% off for holiday sale

Thanks to our sponsor Digiarty Software, you can get 60% of the VideoProc video editing suite for Mac with GPU accelerated 4K processing for a limited time:

VideoProc for Mac Features:

Easy basic-to-advanced video editing on Mac

VideoProc is a linear video processing and editing app for Mac that can be used by every user regardless of skill level, but it also packs in a ton of advanced features for pros.

For quick edits of videos on Mac, you can use VideoProc to cut, trim, merge, resize, rotate, effect, flip, or enhance video quality with features to deshake, denoise, correct lens distortion, force A/V sync and much more. That includes full GPU acceleration for the fastest possible editing, conversion and processing possible, including 4K videos.

Fast conversion and compression of 4K videos

With VideoProc’s built-in conversion and compression tools, you can convert 4K-sized videos to support over 420 video output formats like H264 to H265 (HEVC) or MKV to iPhone/MP4. That allows the app to support just about any 4K video you throw at it, whether it’s from your iPhone, GoPro, DJI, drones and other camera, for any conversion or compression needs you might have.

VideoProc also offers a DVD video converter, recorder and downloader for converting DVDs into whatever digital format you need.

Fast GPU Hardware Acceleration for 4K video

Using Level-3 GPU hardware acceleration technology, VideoProc offers 47x faster real-time video processing versus other apps while greatly lowering CPU usage by up to 40%. For users, that results in faster processing that will especially be noticeable with 4K video rendering.

It also means that file sizes are optimized to 90% smaller than the original without losing any video quality.

