Budget-friendly Sling TV adds Fox News, MSNBC, and $5 price increase for all customers

Happy holidays from Sling TV! The value-focused live TV streaming service is adding more news channels to one of its plans starting today. Sling TV subscribers including existing customers will also see a $5/month increase on all plans as part of the change. Sling explains why:

Since we launched Sling TV in 2015, we’ve been committed to providing the shows, movies and sports you love at a fair value, and we still offer skinny bundles at a price you can’t get with cable. Sling doesn’t own the networks you watch—we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up. Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you’ve come to expect from Sling.

The price jump means both Blue and Orange service plans will now start at $30/month each. Sling divides channels by plans to make access more affordable. Subscribers who want all channels can subscribe to plans at a new price of $45/month.

Sling TV adds that the price increase is the first for the Blue plan since it launched four years ago and the first for the Orange plan since June 2018. During that period, new channels and features including Cloud DVR Free have been added to the service.

For Sling Blue subscribers, newly added news channels include live streaming for FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN. Learn more about new features, channels, and price changes.

