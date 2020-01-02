Start the new year right by recycling your old iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more

I don’t know what your New Year’s resolutions are, but most people are at least a little interested in decluttering their lives. Now that the 2019 holiday season has passed, there’s a good chance you have some old devices laying around that might need recycling. Whether you just want to ditch old devices or you want to make sure you don’t contribute to the problem of e-waste, here’s how you can start 2020 right by recycling your device…

As it happens, trading in your old devices as a new year’s resolution also serves as a unique opportunity to support 9to5Mac! We’ve partnered with MyPhones Unlimited for our very own iPhone/iPad/MacBook/Apple Watch trade in & recycling portal, where you can find great trade in values for your old devices with none of the hassle of selling them yourself on an online auction site. And unlike some programs, you’ll get cash.

For a limited time, you can get an additional $15 for your trades with 9to5Mac/MyPhones by using code 9to5mac. If you have something they can’t purchase, they’ll also recycle for free.

But hat about other ways to recycle your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? For newer devices, Apple Trade In is certainly a popular option, and you might have no problem at all with an Apple Store gift card. It’s also convenient to use Apple Trade In if you know there’s a device you want right now — they’ll send it to you along with a pre-labeled box to ship back your old device and get the credit straight to your card.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. These generally won’t be as reliable in terms of the device you can trade in or the values you’ll get, but they might be worth comparing to Apple and MyPhones.

Alternatively, if you want to just make sure your old devices don’t end up in a landfill, you can always just drop off your older iPhone and Apple devices at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling. You won’t get anything in return for that old iPhone 3GS, but you can rest assured that it won’t somehow end up in an aquatic mammal somewhere.

For a more comprehensive look at all the options available for trading in your devices, be sure to check out one of our guides:

Finally, you can always just resell your device yourself. eBay is a great auction site, and others like Swappa offer a great alternative if you want to sell your old device with lower fees and less red tape between you and getting your money. Both of these options obviously lack the convenience of one-click selling like you can find at the dedicated trade in sites, but they’ll definitely get you more cash.

But what about other ways you can take steps toward improving your life this year besides selling old electronics? Check out our list of apps for a new you for 2020, as well as our Ben Lovejoy’s list of recommended tech-related resolutions.

