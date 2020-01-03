The cheapest way to make a dumb device smart is to leave it switched on and plug it into a smart plug or powerstrip like Eve Energy. But if you have a device that can only be triggered by pressing or holding down a button, there’s now a HomeKit-compatible button-pusher!

It’s not the first such device, but it is the first fully HomeKit-compatible one…

HomeKit Authority spotted the Keymitt Push.

The Keymitt Push is a robotic button pusher with HomeKit and Siri support will launch at the end of January. The Push is like another device called the SwitchBot. However, the main difference between the two is that the SwitchBot only works with Siri Shortcuts. Whilst the Keymitt Push will get full, HomeKit compatible, but it will still need the company’s Wifi hub. The device uses Bluetooth to communicate with the hub and acts as a button to work with your intercom, switch and even your coffee machine. With 1.6kgf of torque, it can push any button. So, if you’ve got anything that works by being pressed, make it smarter with this device.

The hardware appears to be identical to the MicroBot Push, which works with its own iOS app and Alexa and is already available for around $80. However, the Keymitt version adds HomeKit compatibility.

The Keymitt model is also cheaper – in theory. We don’t yet know the US price, but it’s likely to be similar to the Euro one, which is €48.99. However, you’ll also need the company’s wi-fi hub. You will be able to buy a bundle of both devices and Keymitt’s existing smart door lock for €228.99, which we can again expect to be converted to roughly the same number in dollars.

The bundle is available for pre-order now, with delivery estimated for some time this month.

Personally, I can’t think of anything I have that would need this – smart plugs are all I need for my dumb devices like lamps and electric blankets. If you can think of a use of it, let us know in the comments.

