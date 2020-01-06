2019 saw a “complete turnaround” in the performance of Apple in India, says a report — with local researchers predicting that there is even better news to come in 2020.

The report said Apple’s revitalized fortunes in the country were due to a mix of iPhone pricing, Mac sales and wearables…

LiveMint cites Counterpoint Research and IDC.

The year 2019 saw a complete turnaround in Apple’s market share and presence in India, fueled by attractive price drops on previous generation iPhone models (iPhone XR), affordable newer flagship premium models (iPhone 11), and attractive schemes on other products. Not only older and new-generation models but also Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops witnessed a great adoption in the country […] ‘Apple recovered in the Indian market in 2019 after a sharp decline in 2018. 2020 is going to be important, as this is the year when Apple has strongest-ever portfolio — iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 8 — that will be very much relevant for the growing Indian market. There is also a lot of speculation about iPhone SE2 coming this year,’ Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS […] According to Upasana Joshi, associate research manager, client devices, IDC India, for the coming quarters, Apple should continue to focus more on the $700-$850 ( ₹50,000- ₹61,000) segment. ‘That is the sweet spot for iPhones in India with added attractive offers for making the new model lineup a little more affordable, however, continuing to focus on older generation portfolio for volume growth,’ she elaborated. Apple topped the premium smartphone segment by garnering a massive 51.3% share in the ₹35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter (July-September period). Apple also regained top position in the premium segment in India in the second quarter with an overall share of 41.2%. Mac desktops helped Apple register record growth in the India market in the July-September period, according to the company.

Local manufacturing has been key for Apple in India. This began with Wistron making the iPhone SE then the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7. This has more recently been supplemented by Foxconn making the iPhone XR locally.

The Indian government is keen to see the country become a tech manufacturing hub for export as well as local consumption. The country’s IT minister recently said this is part of Apple’s plans.

