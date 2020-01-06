Monday’s best deals include iPhone Xs 64 GB at $650, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is $249 off, and Anker’s annual CES week sale is now live. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone Xs 64 GB is down to $650

DailySteals offers the factory-unlocked iPhone Xs 64 GB in Space Gray for $650. As a comparison, it typically sells for $900 at most retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a match of our holiday mention as well as the best price we’ve seen in unlocked condition. iPhone Xs features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7 MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices hitting the market late last year, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro drops by $249

Amazon and Costco offer Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4 GHz/8 GB/256 GB for $1,250. As a comparison, it typically sells for $1,499. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Anker’s CES week sale is now live

It’s CES week and Anker is celebrating with a number of notable deals today. Headlining is the Quick Charge 3.0 39 W Dual USB-A Wall Charger at $18. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $25 with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price. Notable features here include two USB-A ports, both of which offer Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 39 W of output. Ideal for powering multiple devices at the same time, whether at home or on-the-go. Plus its streamlined design only takes up one outlet at a time. Check out the entire sale here.

